Photos: Check Out New MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Stills With Busy Philipps, Jon Hamm & More

Mean Girls hits theaters on January 12, 2024.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a musical twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS.

Check out new photos from the highly-anticipated film adaptation of the Broadway musical below! Mean Girls hits theaters on January 12, 2024. Watch the trailer here.

New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.    

The film also stars Tony nominee Ashley Park, who starred in the Broadway production of the musical, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows.

Check out the new photos here:

Jon Hamm plays Coach Carr

Christopher Briney plays Aaron Samuels

Jenna Fischer plays Ms. Heron

Jaquel Spivey plays Damian, Angourie Rice plays Cady and Auli'i Cravalho plays Janis

Bebe Wood plays Gretchen, Renee Rapp plays Regina and Avantika plays Karen

Tina Fey plays Ms. Norbury

Ashley Park plays Madame Park

Directors Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne

Tim Meadows plays Mr. Duvall

Busy Philipps plays Mrs. George

Mean Girls poster



