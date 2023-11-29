Photos: Check Out New MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Posters With Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More

New "Plastic Is Forever" posters give a fresh look at the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical!

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a musical new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. The film, an adaptation of the hit 2018 Broadway musical, will hit theaters on January 12, 2024.

The posters feature a new look as Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis 'Imi'ike, Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, Avantika as Karen Shetty, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Tim Meadows as Principal Duvall, and Tina Fey as Miss Norbury.

New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Check out the new posters here: