Photos: Check Out New Images of THE GREAT GATSBY - THE IMMERSIVE SHOW

Immersive Everywhere’s production of The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show has released additional production photos!

Check them out below!

Now in previews, The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show hosts its Opening Night June 25, 2023. Adapted and directed by Alexander Wright, the UK’s longest-running immersive production makes its American and New York debut in Gatsby Mansion in the Park Central Hotel New York (870 Seventh Avenue), a Highgate managed hotel.



The company of The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show includes Joél Acosta as Jay Gatsby (Aloha Boricua), Rob Brinkmann as Nick Carraway (Oklahoma at Mac-Haydn Theatre), Jillian Anne Abaya as Daisy Buchanan (“Asleep, Awake”), Shahzeb Hussain as Tom Buchanan (Tammany Hall), Stephanie Rocío as Jordan Baker (Hurts to Hate You A Little at The Wild Project), Keivon Akbari as George Wilson (Tosca Tehran at Atlantic Theater Company), Claire Saunders as Myrtle Wilson (Importance of Being Earnest), Mya Rosado-Tran as Charlie McKee (Off-Broadway debut), Nicholas Caycedo as Joey (Good Morning New York), Kiki Burns as Lucille (Legally Blonde at CDA Summer Theatre), Anika Braganza as Gilda (singer, songwriter with The Braganza Sisters), Charlie Marcus as Meyer Wolfsheim (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Jeremiah Ginn as Owl Eyes (Murder For Two), and Stephanie Cha as Kitty Klipspringer (Mr. Holland’s Opus at Ogunquit Playhouse), and stage managers Kristin Dwyer (Production Stage Manager), Giles T. Horne (Assistant Stage Manager), Emily Venezia (Assistant Stage Manager) and Rachael Wilkin (Assistant Stage Manager).





Upon purchase of your ticket to The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show, you are invited to one of Jay Gatsby's infamous parties. As invites go, this is the hottest ticket in town. A world of red-hot rhythms, bootleg liquor, and pure jazz age self-indulgence awaits. Spend the evening dancing, gossiping and clinking glasses with Nick Carraway, Daisy and Tom Buchanan, Myrtle Wilson, and the perfect host, Mr. Jay Gatsby himself. The champagne flows and the drama unfolds. Dress to the nines and join this heart racing, immersive theatrical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic tale direct from London after 7 years of sold-out performances. Welcome back to the roaring twenties!



The environment is designed to deliver an all-encompassing experience from the moment you enter Gatsby Mansion you will be transported back to the roaring 1920’s. You may have the unique chance to meet Mr. Gatsby in his exclusive bar. You may have the opportunity to follow the other guests into smaller rooms and spaces, with Mr. Gatsby himself, if you are so lucky! You need only interact as much as you are comfortable to – if you prefer to observe from the side-lines, please do. In fact, Mr. Gatsby often enjoys doing exactly that himself! 1920s dress code is encouraged but not compulsory.



Gatsby Mansion is the newest immersive nightspot in New York City. The space will open with the premiere of The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show and will feature additional creative events debuting late this year.



