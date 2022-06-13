Photos: Check Out All New Photos From Tony-Winning Musical A STRANGE LOOP

Click Here for More Articles on A Strange Loop

All new production photos have been released from A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson's Tony-Award- and Pulitzer-Prize winning musical, now playing at the Lyceum Theater (149 W 45th St). A Strange Loop took home two Tony Awards last night, including Best Musical.

Check out the new photos below!

A Strange Loop is directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman, along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Playwrights Horizons.

The Broadway cast of A Strange Loop features Jaquel Spivey, in his Broadway debut, as Usher. He joins original cast members Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5). Understudies include Edwin Bates, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Jon-Michael Reese, and Mars Rucker.

A STRANGE LOOP features set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Drew Levy, music direction by Rona Siddiqui, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, casting by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly, with production stage manager Erin Gioia Albrecht.

Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin