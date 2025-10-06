Photos: Cecily Strong, Bonnie Milligan, And Cynthia Nixon Lead BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION Benefit At 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A is For hosted its annual Broadway Acts for Abortion (BAfA) benefit last night at 54 Below, bringing together some of Broadway’s brightest stars in a powerful evening of performance, solidarity, and advocacy for abortion access. Check out photos of the event below.

The event was co-hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Cecily Strong and Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan, and raised over $130,000 for abortion and reproductive rights providers across the country.

This year’s BAfA shined a spotlight on the critical work of the Chicago Abortion Fund (CAF), an organization that provides financial, logistical, and emotional support to people seeking abortion care in the Midwest and beyond.

Directed by Greg Santos with music direction by Dan Lipton, the evening featured performances by David Cumming, Andrew Durand, Katie Finneran, Beth Leavel, Javier Muñoz, Julia Murney, Cynthia Nixon, Peppermint, Jennifer Simard, Bradley Whitford, Dan Lipton, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, and Marissa Rosen. The event combined Broadway talent, karaoke, and a live auction to create an unforgettable night of activism and entertainment.

“BAfA is the only Broadway community fundraiser dedicated to abortion rights,” said the organizers. “It’s a space where artists and advocates come together to celebrate autonomy, raise awareness, and ensure reproductive freedom for all.”

Sponsors for this year’s event included Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Amanda Green, Jill Shapiro, Patrick Hinds & Steve Tipton, Annette Bening, Laurie Campbell, and Cathy Dantchik & Leslie Horowitz.

To donate or learn more, visit secure.givelively.org/donate/a-is-for/broadway-acts-for-abortion-2025.