Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Disney On Broadway casts gathered to celebrate the return of live theater in NYC.
Broadway has been dark for well over a year, but the circle of life will go on! The Lion King and Aladdin will return to Broadway this fall and both companies will welcome back nearly all of the cast members who were performing when Broadway shut down last March, along with exciting fresh faces, including new actors in the starring roles of Simba in The Lion King and Aladdin and Jasmine in Aladdin.
Find out more about the new casts.
The Lion King begins performances on Tuesday, September 14 at the Minskoff Theatre. Aladdin resumes performances on Tuesday, September 28 at the New Amsterdam Theatre.
Just last week, some of the cast members of both shows (including Stephen Carlile, L. Steven Taylor, Tshidi Manye, Bonita J. Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall, Michael James Scott, Michael Maliakel, Shoba Narayan, Jonathan Freeman, and Don Darryl Rivera) gathered at the New Amsterdam Theatre to celebrate Broadway's return and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big event.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Stephen Carlile, Michael James Scott, Bonita Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall, Tshidi Manye, Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel, Jonathan Freeman, Don Darryl Rivera
Stephen Carlile, Michael James Scott, Bonita Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall, Tshidi Manye
Stephen Carlile, Michael James Scott, Brandon A. McCall, Bonita Hamilton
Michael James Scott, L. Steven Taylor, Bonita Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall, Tshidi Manye, Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel, Jonathan Freeman, Don Darryl Rivera
Michael Maliakel, Jonathan Freeman
Stephen Carlile, L. Steven Taylor, Bonita Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall, Tshidi Manye, Michael James Scott, Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel, Jonathan Freeman, Don Darryl Rivera
Stephen Carlile, L. Steven Taylor, Bonita Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall, Tshidi Manye, Michael James Scott, Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel, Jonathan Freeman, Don Darryl Rivera
Tshidi Manye, Michael James Scott, Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel, Jonathan Freeman, Don Darryl Rivera
Stephen Carlile, L. Steven Taylor, Bonita Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall, Tshidi Manye, Michael James Scott, Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel, Jonathan Freeman, Don Darryl Rivera
Michael Maliakel, Jonathan Freeman, Don Darryl Rivera
L. Steven Taylor, Bonita Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall
Brandon A. McCall, Tshidi Manye, Michael James Scott
Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel, Jonathan Freeman, Don Darryl Rivera
Stephen Carlile, L. Steven Taylor, Bonita Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall
Stephen Carlile, L. Steven Taylor, Bonita Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall, Tshidi Manye, Michael James Scott, Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel, Jonathan Freeman, Don Darryl Rivera
Bonita Hamilton, Stephen Carlile, Michael James Scott, Jonathan Freeman, Michael Maliakel, Don Darryl Rivera, Tshidi Manye, L. Steven Taylor, Shoba Narayan, Brandon A. McCall
Stephen Carlile, Bonita Hamilton, Tshidi Manye, Brandon A. McCall, L. Steven Taylor
Stephen Carlile, Bonita Hamilton, Tshidi Manye, Brandon A. McCall, L. Steven Taylor
Jonathan Freeman, Michael Maliakel, Don Darryl Rivera, Michael James Scott, Shoba Narayan
Jonathan Freeman, Michael Maliakel, Don Darryl Rivera, Michael James Scott, Shoba Narayan
Brandon A. McCall, Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel
Brandon A. McCall, Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel
Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel