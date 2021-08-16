Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre

Broadway has been dark for well over a year, but the circle of life will go on! The Lion King and Aladdin will return to Broadway this fall and both companies will welcome back nearly all of the cast members who were performing when Broadway shut down last March, along with exciting fresh faces, including new actors in the starring roles of Simba in The Lion King and Aladdin and Jasmine in Aladdin.

Find out more about the new casts.

The Lion King begins performances on Tuesday, September 14 at the Minskoff Theatre. Aladdin resumes performances on Tuesday, September 28 at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Just last week, some of the cast members of both shows (including Stephen Carlile, L. Steven Taylor, Tshidi Manye, Bonita J. Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall, Michael James Scott, Michael Maliakel, Shoba Narayan, Jonathan Freeman, and Don Darryl Rivera) gathered at the New Amsterdam Theatre to celebrate Broadway's return and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big event.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski