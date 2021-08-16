Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre

pixeltracker

Disney On Broadway casts gathered to celebrate the return of live theater in NYC.

Aug. 16, 2021  

Broadway has been dark for well over a year, but the circle of life will go on! The Lion King and Aladdin will return to Broadway this fall and both companies will welcome back nearly all of the cast members who were performing when Broadway shut down last March, along with exciting fresh faces, including new actors in the starring roles of Simba in The Lion King and Aladdin and Jasmine in Aladdin.

Find out more about the new casts.

The Lion King begins performances on Tuesday, September 14 at the Minskoff Theatre. Aladdin resumes performances on Tuesday, September 28 at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Just last week, some of the cast members of both shows (including Stephen Carlile, L. Steven Taylor, Tshidi Manye, Bonita J. Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall, Michael James Scott, Michael Maliakel, Shoba Narayan, Jonathan Freeman, and Don Darryl Rivera) gathered at the New Amsterdam Theatre to celebrate Broadway's return and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big event.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Stephen Carlile, Michael James Scott, Bonita Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall, Tshidi Manye, Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel, Jonathan Freeman, Don Darryl Rivera

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Stephen Carlile, Michael James Scott, Bonita Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall, Tshidi Manye

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Stephen Carlile, Michael James Scott, Brandon A. McCall, Bonita Hamilton

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Michael James Scott, L. Steven Taylor, Bonita Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall, Tshidi Manye, Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel, Jonathan Freeman, Don Darryl Rivera

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Michael Maliakel, Jonathan Freeman

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Stephen Carlile, L. Steven Taylor, Bonita Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall, Tshidi Manye, Michael James Scott, Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel, Jonathan Freeman, Don Darryl Rivera

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Stephen Carlile, L. Steven Taylor, Bonita Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall, Tshidi Manye, Michael James Scott, Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel, Jonathan Freeman, Don Darryl Rivera

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Tshidi Manye, Michael James Scott, Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel, Jonathan Freeman, Don Darryl Rivera

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Stephen Carlile, L. Steven Taylor, Bonita Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall, Tshidi Manye, Michael James Scott, Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel, Jonathan Freeman, Don Darryl Rivera

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Michael Maliakel, Jonathan Freeman, Don Darryl Rivera

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
L. Steven Taylor, Bonita Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Brandon A. McCall, Tshidi Manye, Michael James Scott

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel, Jonathan Freeman, Don Darryl Rivera

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Stephen Carlile, L. Steven Taylor, Bonita Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Stephen Carlile, L. Steven Taylor, Bonita Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall, Tshidi Manye, Michael James Scott, Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel, Jonathan Freeman, Don Darryl Rivera

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Bonita Hamilton, Stephen Carlile, Michael James Scott, Jonathan Freeman, Michael Maliakel, Don Darryl Rivera, Tshidi Manye, L. Steven Taylor, Shoba Narayan, Brandon A. McCall

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Stephen Carlile, Bonita Hamilton, Tshidi Manye, Brandon A. McCall, L. Steven Taylor

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Stephen Carlile, Bonita Hamilton, Tshidi Manye, Brandon A. McCall, L. Steven Taylor

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Jonathan Freeman, Michael Maliakel, Don Darryl Rivera, Michael James Scott, Shoba Narayan

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Jonathan Freeman, Michael Maliakel, Don Darryl Rivera, Michael James Scott, Shoba Narayan

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Brandon A. McCall, Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Brandon A. McCall, Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Shoba Narayan, Michael Maliakel

Photos: Casts of THE LION KING & ALADDIN Reunite at the New Amsterdam Theatre
Brandon A. McCall


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Courtney Mack Photo
Courtney Mack
Haiden Pederson Photo
Haiden Pederson
Hayley Podschun Photo
Hayley Podschun

From This Author Jennifer Broski