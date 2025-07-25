Photos: Broadway's Carole Demas Makes Solo Cabaret Debut in FIREFLY at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Legendary Broadway and TV star Carole Demas made her solo 54 Below debut this week on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Celebrating 64 years in professional theatre and her 85th birthday, Carole is bringing it on! Her new show Firefly is a celebration of the long journey from Miss Vermont to originating roles for Fred Ebb, Stephen Schwartz, Jones & Schmidt and others to today.

Carole created the iconic role of Sandy in Broadway’s original Grease. She starred and opened in The Baker’s Wife in Los Angeles. She created original roles in numerous other shows, various soap operas, and primetime TV dramas. The show features long-time and new favorites, covering a wide variety of music from Broadway, the Great American Songbook, folk, pop, classic rock, etc.

Accompanying her is the extraordinary music director Ian Herman, with whom Carole has worked for over 40 years. This will be a celebration of life not to be missed! It also features Carole's Magic Garden co-star Paula Janis, and original Grease cast member Ilene Kristen. The July 23rd performance also featured Ryan Williams (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat national tour, Les Misérables national tour), and Grease co-stars Ray DeMattis, Joy Rinaldi and Polly Pen.

The unforgettable show will return to 54 Below on Saturday September 6 at 7 pm. Tickets are available on the 54 Below website here.