Photos: Broadway Advocacy Coalition Poses with Their New Tony Award

Just yesterday, the Broadway Advocacy Coalition had much to celebrate as one of the recipients of a special award at the 74th Annual Tony Awards.

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition is an arts-based advocacy nonprofit dedicated to building the capacity of individuals, organizations and communities to use storytelling to dismantle the systems that perpetuate racism. Founded in 2016 by several Black members of the Broadway community as a direct response to the nation's pandemic of racism and police brutality, it has since grown into a multidisciplinary organization which unites artists, legal experts and community advocates to create lasting impact and collaborations on policy issues ranging from criminal justice reform to education equity to immigration.

Via its partnership with the Center for Institutional and Social Change at Columbia Law School, BAC has created its groundbreaking "Theater of Change" course and collaborated with public institutions across New York City including the New York City Council and the Brooklyn District Attorney's office. Other recent collaborations including the Gasping for Justice campaign featuring Jesse Williams, Fiona Apple and Alec Baldwin; the 24 Hour Plays "Viral Monologues" featuring DeRay Mckesson, Lynn Nottage and Aja Naomi King and the Flores Exhibits - in partnership with Waterwell Theater - featuring David Schwimmer, Morena Baccarin and others. Over the last year it has launched a number of new programs both in and outside the theater industry including the Cody Renard Richard Scholarship to support the next generation of theater leaders of color, the BAC Artivism Fellowship supporting a group of Black cis and trans female artist-activists, and its REP workshop supporting the creation of equitable Broadway companies. In 2020 BAC was named to Variety's Broadway to Watch list. BAC was founded by Jackie Bell, Amber Iman, Cameron J Ross, Britton Smith, Adrienne Warren & Christian Dante White. Its Board of Directors is made up of Kate Berry, Richard Gray, Amber Iman, Zhailon Levingston, Naila McKenzie, Robb Nanus, Alejo Rodriguez, Britton Smith, Susan Sturm, Carolyn Tharp, Adrienne Warren, Ben Wexler, & Gloria Zarate. The BAC staff includes: Mikayla Bartholomew, Dria Brown, Chesray Dolpha, Zhailon Levingston, Mona Moriya, Robb Nanus, Nia Robinson, Alejo Rodriguez, Leia Squillace & Susan Sturm. To learn more, visit: https://www.bwayadvocacycoalition.org

Below, check out portraits of the BAC team wit their Tony!