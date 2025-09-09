 tracker
Photos: Beth Leavel, Jessie Mueller and More in THE RINK Rehearsals

Rehearsals are underway for Classic Stage Company’s two-night-only benefit concert performances of The Rink, featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

The performances will take place on Monday, September 16 at 7pm and Tuesday, September 16 at 7pm at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater (136 East 13th Street).

The Rink will feature Tony Award winners Beth Leavel as Anna and Jessie Mueller as Angel as well as Alex Boniello, Tony Award winner Santino Fontana, Michael McCormick, Mason Reeves, Joe Aaron Reid, Alex Gemignani, and Sofie Nesanelis.

The evenings will be directed by Dave Solomon, with music direction by Greg Jarrett (Kiss of the Spider Woman The Movie), choreography by Shannon Lewis (Just in Time), music supervision by Sam Davis (Kiss of the Spider Woman The Movie), and casting by Alaine Aldaffer, CSA and Lisa Donadio.

Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson

Mason Reeves, Kacie Craven, Joe Aaron Reid, Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller, Sofie Nesan

The cast and creative team

Lisa Zinni, Jessie Mueller, and Santino Fontana

Beth Leavel

David Solomon

The company

The company


