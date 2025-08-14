Photos: BLOOD ORANGE by Abigail Duclos at Et Alia Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Et Alia Theater will present Blood Orange, a haunting new play by Abigail Duclos, for a limited engagement at the Jeffrey & Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York, 502 West 53rd Street. Check out photos of the production.

The production opens on September 13 and performances run through September 27.

In Blood Orange, Faye, a teenage girl reeling from her father’s violent death, feels abandoned by both God and her mother. Seeking salvation, she turns to a nightmarish roadkill creature, pulling her awkward friend Eden into a strange new religion filled with prayer, blood, and an unexpected spark of love.

The cast features Luísa Galatti, Ana Moioli, Maria Müller, Giorgia Valenti, and Doreen Oliver. The production is directed by Vernice Miller.

Photo Credit: Et Alia Theater

