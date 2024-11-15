Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Good news! Wicked hits movie theatres in less than one week! The cast and creative team of the highly anticipated Wicked film has had much to rejoycify over lately. Following premiere celebrations in Los Angeles and Mexico City, the party continued last night in New York City. Next up, the cast will travel to London for one more premiere on November 18.

Watch highlights from the celebration here and check out photos from the red carpet below.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas