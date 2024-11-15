Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere

Wicked hosted its NYC premiere at the Museum of Modern Art.
Good news! Wicked hits movie theatres in less than one week! The cast and creative team of the highly anticipated Wicked film has had much to rejoycify over lately. Following premiere celebrations in Los Angeles and Mexico City, the party continued last night in New York City. Next up, the cast will travel to London for one more premiere on November 18.
Watch highlights from the celebration here and check out photos from the red carpet below.
The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater, and Jon M. Chu
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater and Jon M. Chu
Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater, and Jon M. Chu
Jeff Goldblum, Marc Platt, Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater and Jon M. Chu
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth
Stephen Oremus and Stephen Schwartz
Stephen Schwartz and Jon M. Chu
Marc Platt and Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth and Jonathan Bailey
Stephen Oremus
Justin Bohon and Stephen Oremus
Christopher Scott and Guest
Michael McCorry Rose and Stephen Schwartz
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth
Myron Kerstein and Alice Brooks
Alice Knobloch and Mike Knobloch
Marc Platt, Kristin Chenoweth and Jon M. Chu
Alice Knobloch and Mike Knobloch
Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux
Lea Michele and La Chanze
Frankie Grande and Joan Grande
Terri Cole, Frankie Grande and Joan Grande
Frankie Grande and Hale Leon Grande
Frankie Grande and Hale Leon Grande
Frankie Grande and Hale Leon Grande
Bee Shaffer and Anna Wintour
Emory McAlpine and Micaela Diamond
Marcia Marcia Marcia
Marcia Marcia Marcia
Kandy Muse
Fernando Garcia
Wendi Deng Murdoch
