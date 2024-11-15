News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere

Wicked hosted its NYC premiere at the Museum of Modern Art.

By: Nov. 15, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Good news! Wicked hits movie theatres in less than one week! The cast and creative team of the highly anticipated Wicked film has had much to rejoycify over lately. Following premiere celebrations in Los Angeles and Mexico City, the party continued last night in New York City. Next up, the cast will travel to London for one more premiere on November 18.

LATEST NEWS

Video: WICKED Roblox RP Receives Sorcery Update
Videos You Missed This Week: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, WICKED, and More
Video: Adam Lambert Shares CABARET Pre-Show Rituals
Exclusive: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Cast Raises the Volume at Broadway Sessions

Watch highlights from the celebration here and check out photos from the red carpet below.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater, and Jon M. Chu

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Jonathan Bailey

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Jonathan Bailey

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Jonathan Bailey

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Jonathan Bailey

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Ethan Slater

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Ethan Slater

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Ethan Slater

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Marissa Bode

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Marissa Bode

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Bowen Yang

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Bowen Yang

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Jeff Goldblum

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater and Jon M. Chu

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater, and Jon M. Chu

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Jeff Goldblum, Marc Platt, Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater and Jon M. Chu

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Stephen Schwartz

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Stephen Oremus and Stephen Schwartz

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Stephen Schwartz and Jon M. Chu

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Jon M. Chu

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Marc Platt and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Kristin Chenoweth and Jonathan Bailey

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Stephen Oremus

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Christopher Scott

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Justin Bohon and Stephen Oremus

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Christopher Scott and Guest

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Michael McCorry Rose and Stephen Schwartz

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Paul Tazewell

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Paul Tazewell

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Myron Kerstein and Alice Brooks

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Alice Knobloch and Mike Knobloch

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Marc Platt, Kristin Chenoweth and Jon M. Chu

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Alice Knobloch and Mike Knobloch

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Lea Michele and La Chanze

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
La Chanze

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Frankie Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Frankie Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Frankie Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Frankie Grande and Joan Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Terri Cole, Frankie Grande and Joan Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Frankie Grande and Hale Leon Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Frankie Grande and Hale Leon Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Frankie Grande and Hale Leon Grande

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Bee Shaffer and Anna Wintour

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Shonda Rhimes

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Alex Newell

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Alex Newell

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Lea Michele

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Lea Michele

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Adam Shankman

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Lea Michele and Alex Newell

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Lea Michele and Alex Newell

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Emory McAlpine and Micaela Diamond

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Micaela Diamond

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image

Micaela Diamond

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Marcia Marcia Marcia

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Marcia Marcia Marcia

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Amber Ruffin

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Amber Ruffin

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
June Ambrose

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
June Ambrose

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Marchánt Davis

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Marchánt Davis

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
La La Anthony

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
La La Anthony

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Prabal Gurung

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Kandy Muse

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Jackson Wiederhoeft

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Fernando Garcia

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Wendi Deng Murdoch

Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and More at the WICKED NYC Premiere Image
Warren Egypt Franklin




Videos