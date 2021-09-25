Photos: American Theatre Wing Gifts Theatre Sketches to 2021 Tony Nominees

To help commemorate 2021 Tony Award nominees and celebrate their ongoing contributions to our community, American Theatre Wing presented nominees with the attached limited-edition gift set of 41 unique postcards, each depicting a different Broadway theatre as rendered by a celebrated theatrical scenic designer.

The illustrations are part of award-winning architect David Rockwell's theatre-focused Olio Collection on display at midtown's new CIVILIAN Hotel, an official partner of the American Theatre Wing, opening soon this fall.

41 custom sconces feature sketches by an expansive list of prominent set designers including historic sketches by Tony Walton and contemporary drawings by designers such as, Derek McLane, Es Devlin, Mimi Lien, Clint Ramos, and Anna Louizos.

Inspired by the theater drawings found in a Playbill, the sketches highlight each artist's individual style while paying tribute to the neighborhood's most storied architectural highlights.

Check out the full set of photos below!

Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, said "The American Theatre Wing is so proud to partner with The Civilian, which will truly be a special and unique destination for theatre fans visiting New York City and a perfect place for a pre or post-theatre cocktail. Every detail of The Civilian, such as the illustrations featured in the postcards, celebrate theatre and the people who make it."

A 27-story hotel in the heart of New York City, CIVILIAN is at the crossroads of creativity and community. Found in Hell's Kitchen on the edge of the Theater District, CIVILIAN gives outsiders the chance to mingle with the who's who of Manhattan's creative scene. Many of New York's brightest talents collaborated on the 203 guestrooms, adding distinctly local touches and authentic accents that make CIVILIAN like no other address in the city.

CIVILIAN celebrates its Broadway location by paying homage to the art of theater in its totality, including all the ways for actors, directors, costume designers, set designers, choreographers, and more contribute to the final product. The jewel of the hotel is the Olio Collection, the first-of-its kind curated art program with permanent and rotating works by emerging and established theater creatives and veteran Broadway photographers.

Over 250 pieces of art-including sketches, models, still photos, costume pieces, murals, and custom furnishings-are located throughout the public spaces and guestrooms, representing more than 85 years of Broadway history. The work displayed has been lent by collectors and archivists, and-in many cases-the artists who created it.