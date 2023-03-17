Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Alanis Morissette Visits The Cast Of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Backstage At The National Theater

Check out photos of Alanis visiting with star Heidi Blickenstaff and the rest of the cast!

Mar. 17, 2023  

The national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical Jagged Little Pill is making a stop at the National Theater in Washington D.C. this week and the show's iconic composer, Alanis Morissette stopped in this week to meet with the cast of the show! Check out photos of Alanis visiting with star Heidi Blickenstaff and the rest of the cast below!

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show- is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.

With a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production tells the story of a perfectly imperfect American family where you live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL will run through March 26, 2023 and is recommended for ages 14 and up. The show runs for 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

Photo Credit: Elman Studio

Alanis Morissette and Carmella Taitt

Alanis Morissette and Carmella Taitt

Alanis Morissette and Heidi Blickenstaff

Alanis Morissette and Heidi Blickenstaff

Alanis Morissette and Jena VanElslander

Alanis Morissette and Jena VanElslander

Alanis Morissette and the cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Alanis Morissette and Allison Sheppard

Alanis Morissette and Allison Sheppard

Alanis Morissette and the company of JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Alanis Morissette and the company of JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Alanis Morissette and the company of JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Alanis Morissette and the company of JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Alanis Morissette and the company of JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Alanis Morissette, Heidi Blickenstaff and Jade McLeod

Dillon Klena



