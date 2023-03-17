Photos: Alanis Morissette Visits The Cast Of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Backstage At The National Theater

The national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical Jagged Little Pill is making a stop at the National Theater in Washington D.C. this week and the show's iconic composer, Alanis Morissette stopped in this week to meet with the cast of the show! Check out photos of Alanis visiting with star Heidi Blickenstaff and the rest of the cast below!

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show- is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.

With a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production tells the story of a perfectly imperfect American family where you live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL will run through March 26, 2023 and is recommended for ages 14 and up. The show runs for 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.