Photos: Alan Cumming and Winners of THE TRATORS Season 3 Take Over NYC

On Thursday, March 6, Alan Cumming lit up the Empire State Building to celebrate the finale of Peacock’s THE TRAITORS S3 in partnership with Trinity Services and Food for the Homeless in honor of National Nutrition Month.

Following the lighting, Alan Cumming was joined by winners Dylan Efron, Ivar Mountbatten, and Dolores Catania for an exclusive screening of the finale episode at Club Cumming in New York City. On March 7, the winners of Peacock's The Traitors S3 celebrated their win at the top of the Empire State Building. Take a look at photos of the lighting and celebrations below!

Hosted by Alan Cumming, The Traitors challenges most competitive reality stars and famous faces to a series of missions with the objective of earning a cash prize. The catch? Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Season 3 premiered on January 9, 2025 on Peacock.

Photo Credit: John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust/Ralph Bavaro/Peacock