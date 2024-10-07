Photos: AMERICAN IDIOT Starring Daniel Durant, Milo Manheim & More at Mark Taper Forum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Green Day's American Idiot, produced by Center Theatre Group in collaboration with Deaf West Theatre, opens Wednesday, October 9 at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. Get a first look at photos!

Slinging razor guitars, thundering drums, and an anti-hero named Johnny. Not the prelude of typical entries in the canon of musical theatre. But these elements herald a groundbreaking American musical all the same: with the burning passion of characters who yearn for something more, songs bursting with emotion, and a story that dares you to feel and celebrate and hope.

The music of Green Day and the lyrics of lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong captured the zeitgeist of a generation with its Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum album, which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary. American Idiot puts those raw emotions front and center in a highly theatrical and thoroughly satisfying rock opera that burns up the stage.

This groundbreaking, new production, directed by Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Snehal Desai, and produced in collaboration with Deaf West Theatre, features an ensemble of both Deaf and hearing actors, and is performed simultaneously in American Sign Language and spoken English. CTG and Deaf West have a long history of bold and exciting collaborations, including Pippin, Sleeping Beauty Wakes, and Big River—which went on to have an acclaimed run on Broadway.

Through powerful performances and immersive staging, the show explores themes of identity and rebellion while amplifying the voices of Deaf and multi-cultural communities. With nods to contemporary culture, this electrifying interpretation pushes boundaries and celebrates the diversity of human experience. Join us for a bold and reimagined take on a modern-day classic like you’ve never seen—or heard—before.