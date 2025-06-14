 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: A Photo Finish for PARADISE TOSS'D

Heaven and Earth go back to back as two Marian Anthems frame a trio of tortured queens.

By: Jun. 14, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Heaven and Earth go back to back as two Marian Anthems frame a trio of tortured queens. Arias of Stradella’s conflicted Ester, Monteverdi’s dejected Ottavia, and Handel’s scheming Agrippina trace an arc from doubt to misery to bloodthirsty ambition, as two prayers to the Queen of Heaven flip from calm to turbulence on either side.

Opening with a courtly homage and concluding with an impassioned plea, the throne is more prison than prize in this concert devoted to monarchs on the verge.

An original project of Salon Sanctuary Concerts

Photos by Dalibor Plavsic
Video stills by Erik Ryding

Performers include Camerata San Luca, Jessica Gould (soprano), Gonzalo Ruiz (oboe), Alexandra Calabro & Claire Smith (violins) Christopher Morrongiello (lute & baroque guitar), Jason Priset (theorbo), Adam Young (viola da gamba) and Robert Warner (harpsichord).

Photos: A Photo Finish for PARADISE TOSS'D Image
Jessica Gould

Photos: A Photo Finish for PARADISE TOSS'D Image
Jessica Gould

Photos: A Photo Finish for PARADISE TOSS'D Image
Jessica Gould

Photos: A Photo Finish for PARADISE TOSS'D Image
Jessica Gould

Photos: A Photo Finish for PARADISE TOSS'D Image
Jessica Gould

Photos: A Photo Finish for PARADISE TOSS'D Image
Jessica Gould

Photos: A Photo Finish for PARADISE TOSS'D Image
Jessica Gould

Photos: A Photo Finish for PARADISE TOSS'D Image
Jessica Gould

Photos: A Photo Finish for PARADISE TOSS'D Image
Jessica Gould

Photos: A Photo Finish for PARADISE TOSS'D Image
Jessica Gould

Photos: A Photo Finish for PARADISE TOSS'D Image
Robert Warner

Photos: A Photo Finish for PARADISE TOSS'D Image
Gonzalo Ruiz

Photos: A Photo Finish for PARADISE TOSS'D Image
Members of the Camerata San Luca

Photos: A Photo Finish for PARADISE TOSS'D Image
Oboist Gonzalo Ruiz & the members of the Camerata San Luca

Photos: A Photo Finish for PARADISE TOSS'D Image
Adam Young of the Camerata San Luca

Photos: A Photo Finish for PARADISE TOSS'D Image
Jason Priset of the Camerata San Luca

Videos