Photos: A Photo Finish for PARADISE TOSS'D

Heaven and Earth go back to back as two Marian Anthems frame a trio of tortured queens. Arias of Stradella’s conflicted Ester, Monteverdi’s dejected Ottavia, and Handel’s scheming Agrippina trace an arc from doubt to misery to bloodthirsty ambition, as two prayers to the Queen of Heaven flip from calm to turbulence on either side.

Opening with a courtly homage and concluding with an impassioned plea, the throne is more prison than prize in this concert devoted to monarchs on the verge.

An original project of Salon Sanctuary Concerts

Photos by Dalibor Plavsic

Video stills by Erik Ryding

Performers include Camerata San Luca, Jessica Gould (soprano), Gonzalo Ruiz (oboe), Alexandra Calabro & Claire Smith (violins) Christopher Morrongiello (lute & baroque guitar), Jason Priset (theorbo), Adam Young (viola da gamba) and Robert Warner (harpsichord).