Photos: A PLAY ABOUT DAVID MAMET WRITING A PLAY ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN Reading

Directed by Leslye Headland, the four-person cast featured Abbi Jacobson, Heléne Yorke, Billy Eichner and Paige Gilbert.
Mathilde Dratwa’s play A Play About David Mamet Writing a Play About Harvey Weinstein debuted in a one-night reading that benefited the NYCLU. The evening, which was held at Playwrights Horizons, raised $15,000.
Directed by Leslye Headland, the four-person cast featured Abbi Jacobson, Heléne Yorke, Billy Eichner and Paige Gilbert (who filled in last minute for Kara Young), and was produced by George Strus of Benson Drive Productions, Rachel Sussman of Soto Productions, and Isabelle Mann of Funroe Productions. Audience members included playwrights Hansol Jung, Heidi Schreck, Sanaz Toosi, and Whitney White (who all had audience cameos), along with Busy Phillips, Jodi Balfour, Jen Tullock, Jackie Siblies Drury, Jocelyn Bioh, Ngozi Anyanwu, Meghan Kennedy, Rebecca Henderson, Kaki King and more.
Photo credit: Michael Kushner
Abbi Jacobson, Paige Gilbert, Heléne Yorke, Billy Eichner, and Amanda Leigh Bell
Heléne York, Billy Eichner, and Amanda Leigh Bell
Abbi Jacobson, Heléne Yorke, and Billy Eichner
Abbi Jacobson and Heléne Yorke,
Paige Gilbert, Heléne Yorke, Billy Eichner, Abbi Jacobson and Amanda Leigh Bell
Leslye Headland and Mathilde Dratwa
Kaki King
Heidi Schreck, Jodi Balfour, and Busy Phillips
Farrah Cukor and Billy Eichner
Whitney White, Hansol Jung, Mathilde Dratwa, Sanaz Toossi, and Heidi Schreck
Rachel Sussman, Leslye Headland, Mathilde Dratwa, George Strus, and Isabelle Mann
Rachel Sussman and Donna Lieberman
Videos