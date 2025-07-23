Photos: A PLAY ABOUT DAVID MAMET WRITING A PLAY ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mathilde Dratwa’s play A Play About David Mamet Writing a Play About Harvey Weinstein debuted in a one-night reading that benefited the NYCLU. The evening, which was held at Playwrights Horizons, raised $15,000.

Directed by Leslye Headland, the four-person cast featured Abbi Jacobson, Heléne Yorke, Billy Eichner and Paige Gilbert (who filled in last minute for Kara Young), and was produced by George Strus of Benson Drive Productions, Rachel Sussman of Soto Productions, and Isabelle Mann of Funroe Productions. Audience members included playwrights Hansol Jung, Heidi Schreck, Sanaz Toosi, and Whitney White (who all had audience cameos), along with Busy Phillips, Jodi Balfour, Jen Tullock, Jackie Siblies Drury, Jocelyn Bioh, Ngozi Anyanwu, Meghan Kennedy, Rebecca Henderson, Kaki King and more.

Photo credit: Michael Kushner