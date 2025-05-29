Photos: 42 BALLOONS North American Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago Shakespeare Theater is presenting the North American premiere of the new musical 42 Balloons. From the multi-award-winning producers Kevin McCollum (Oh, Mary!, Rent), Andy Barnes and Wendy Barnes (SIX), and Sonia Friedman Productions (Merrily We Roll Along), 42 Balloons is an ‘80s-inspired musical based on the unbelievable true story of Larry Walters’ daring lawn chair flight. See photos here!

The musical features a book, music, and lyrics by Jack Godfrey, direction by Ellie Coote, and runs May 24–June 29, 2025, in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Charlie McCullagh and Evelyn Hoskins star as Larry Walters and Carol Van Deusen, reprising their roles from the acclaimed UK run last year. They lead an ensemble cast that also includes Daniel Assetta, Kailin Brown, Devin Cortez, Cameron Anika Hill, Lisa Howard, Josh Hoon Lee, Minju Michelle Lee, Austin Nelson Jr., Morgan Schoenecker, and Akron Watson. Understudies include Julia Bain, Lacey Jack, Joshua Messmore, and Luke Nowakowski.

Inspired by an unbelievable true story, 42 Balloons is a soaringly original musical from the award-winning producers of SIX. On July 2, 1982, truck driver Larry Walters defied the odds (and FAA airspace regulations) to achieve his lifelong dream of flying. In a lawn chair attached to 42 weather balloons, Larry—supported by his girlfriend and a community of unlikely heroes—ascended 16,000 feet into the blue sky above LA, and from the moment he landed, their lives would never be the same. Featuring an irresistible '80s pop-inspired score, 42 Balloons is a funny, moving, and thrillingly staged new musical that asks: How far would you go for your dream… and how far would you be willing to fly?

Charlie McCullagh stars as Larry Walters, a role he originated last year at The Lowry. His credits also include the original West End cast of Bonnie & Clyde and the 50th anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, and he recently appeared in Apple TV’s Prime Target. Evelyn Hoskins plays Larry’s partner, Carol Van Deusen. Her West End credits include Dawn in Waitress, Something Rotten! and Spring Awakening. She has also appeared in Gypsy (Mill at Sonning), Assassins (Nottingham Playhouse/Watermill Theatre), and the US tour of Peter Pan, among many other credits.

Photo credit: Kyle Flubacker



Charlie McCullagh

Evelyn Hoskins and Charlie McCullagh

Charlie McCullagh with the ensemble

Charlie McCullagh with the ensemble

Lisa Howard, Akron Watson, Charlie McCullagh, and Evelyn Hoskins

The ensemble

Charlie McCullagh

Charlie McCullagh and Evelyn Hoskins