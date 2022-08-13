Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo/Video: Get A First Look At The Muny's JOSEPH Starring Jessica Vosk, Jason Gotay, Mykal Kilgore & More

Buy tickets now for The Muny's JOSEPH August 12th though 18th.

Aug. 13, 2022  

See production photos and a new video released of JOSEPH at The Muny.

The cast of includes Jason Gotay (Joseph), Jessica Vosk (Narrator), Eric Jordan Young (Jacob/Potiphar) and Mykal Kilgore (Pharaoh), Gabriel Amato, Becca Andrews, Matthew Davies, Drew Elhamalawy, Sean Ewing, Anna Gassett, Michael Hartung, Darron Hayes, Sydney Jones, Evan Kinnane, Kamal Lado, Ben Lanham, Marissa Levesque, Tiffany Rae Mallari, UJ Mangune, Sarah Meahl, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Erica Messonnier, Collin Milfort, Harris Milgrim, Hayley Podschun, Spencer Ramirez, Emilie Renier, John Scherer and Hannah Whitley.

The company is also joined by the Muny Kids and Teens youth ensembles.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, with music direction by Charlie Alterman and in addition, Lee Wilkins as Associate Choreographer. The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Edward E. Haynes, Jr., costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Jason Lyons, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Alison Hora and production stage manager Ralph Lee.

Originally written by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber as a children's oratorio, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has, in time, expanded to become one of the most beloved shows ever. The story of Jacob, his 12 sons, and the amazing Technicolor adventures of Joseph features a multi-colored score of favorites including "Any Dream Will Do," "Go, Go, Go Joseph" and "Close Every Door." The first Muny production in a decade, audiences are guaranteed a night of big Muny family joy - with, of course, a megamix!

Cast of Joseph PC Phillip Hamer

Cast of Joseph PC Phillip Hamer

Cast of Joseph PC Julie A Merkle

Sean Ewing And The Cast Of Joseph PC Phillip Hamer

Mykal Kilgore and Jason Gotay PC Julie A Merkle

Muny Youth Chorus PC Phillip Hamer

Jason Gotay, Jessica Vosk PC Phillip Hamer

Jason Gotay and Jessica Vosk PC Julie A Merkle

Jason Gotay and Jessica Vosk PC Phillip Hamer

Jason Gotay PC Julie A Merkle

Ben Lanham, Drew Elhamalawy, and Jason Gotay PC Julie A Merkle

Jessica Vosk, Eric Jordan Young

Evan Kinnane, Harris Milgrim, and Michael Hartungan PC Phillip Hamer

Jason Gotay PC Julie A Merkle

Eric Jordan Young PC Julie A Merkle

Jessica Vosk



