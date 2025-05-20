Photo: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Begins Performances at American Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University’s production of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) begins performances tonight, Tuesday, May 20, at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square. Get a first look at the cast in action!

The musical follows Dougal, an optimistic British man visiting New York for the wedding of a father he’s never met, and Robin, the bride’s sister, who’s reluctantly tasked with picking him up from the airport. As they navigate the city together, the pair discover how a stranger can have a profound impact on one’s life. The show draws inspiration from classic romantic comedies and explores themes of connection, hope, and vulnerability.

Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts star as Dougal and Robin. Understudies for the production are Phoenix Best and Vincent Michael.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) features book, music, and lyrics by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan. The production is directed and choreographed by Tim Jackson, with scenic and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Tony Gayle and Cody Spencer, and hair, wig, and makeup design by Earon Chew Nealey. Orchestrations are by Lux Pyramid, with music supervision by Nick Finlow and associate supervision by Benedict Braxton-Smith. Jeffrey Campos serves as music director.

Additional team members include associate director and choreographer Asmeret Ghebremichael, associate scenic designer Brian Webb, associate costume designer Ricky Lurie, and associate lighting designer Kirk Fitzgerald. Casting is by C12 Casting / Stephen Kopel. Judith Schoenfeld is the production stage manager, with Fatimah Amill as assistant stage manager.

Tickets start at $43 and are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Two-Strangers or by calling 617.547.8300. Discounts are offered to students, patrons under 25, Blue Star families, EBT cardholders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and groups.



Sam Tutty (Dougal) and Christiani Pitts (Robin) in A.R.T.'s North American premiere of Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York). Credit: Nile Scott Studios and Maggie.