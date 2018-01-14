Photo: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Lea Salonga took to Instagram today to share a photo she took with Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda, who visited Once On This Island today with his wife!

"So Lin-Manuel came to the show today!!!" Salonga writes. "Needless to say, we all were thrilled. Thanks to you and Vanessa for coming to the island!!!"

Once on this Island stars Phillip Boykin (Tonton Julian), Merle Dandridge(Papa Ge), Quentin Earl Darrington (Agwe), Alysha Deslorieux(Andrea), David Jennings (Armand), Hailey Kilgore (Ti Moune), Kenita R. Miller(Mama Euralie), Alex Newell (Asaka), Isaac Powell (Daniel) and Lea Salonga(Erzulie). The Storytellers for this production include Darlesia Cearcy, Rodrick Covington, Cassondra James, David Jennings, Grasan Kingsberry, Tyler Hardwick, Loren Lott, T. Oliver Reid, and Aurelia Williams.

Once on this Island is the Broadway musical celebration that sweeps us across the sea to a small village-where, in the aftermath of a great storm, a joyous new life begins. It is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures threaten to keep them apart, Ti Moune, guided by the island gods, sets out on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

