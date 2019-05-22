Photo Flashback: Tony Nominee Adam Driver in 2009!

We're flashing back through the photo archives of BroadwayWorld's very own Walter McBride to bring you some shots of 2019 Tony nominee Adam Driver a decade ago, before the final performance of SLIPPING, at the Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre.

Driver can currently be seen in theaters in Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman. He was most recently seen in Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as well as Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky. Upcoming films include an untitled Noah Baumbach feature for Netflix opposite Scarlett Johansson, Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die, Scott Burns' The Torture Report, and Terry Gilliam's The Man Who Killed Don Quixote. Driver won the Volpi Cup Award for Best Actor for Hungry Hearts, which premiered at the 2014 Venice Film Festival. Other recent credits include Martin Scorsese's Silence, Jim Jarmusch's Paterson, Jeff Nichols' Midnight Special, and J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Force Awakens. His other film credits include While We're Young, This Is Where I Leave You, Tracks, Inside Llewyn Davis, Lincoln, Frances Ha, and J. Edgar.

Driver also starred on HBO's critically acclaimed series "Girls." His performance in "Girls" garnered him three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. His Broadway credits include Man and Boy (dir. Maria Aitken) opposite Frank Langella, as well as Mrs. Warren's Profession (dir. Doug Hughes) opposite Cherry Jones. Off-Broadway, he starred in John Osborne's Look Back in Anger (dir. Sam Gold), which earned him the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Actor. Prior to that, he took the stage as Louis Ironson in The Signature's revival of Tony Kushner's Angels in America (dir. Michael Greif). In 2008, Driver founded Arts in the Armed Forces, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing live stage performance to active duty and veteran members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Driver is a Juilliard graduate and is a former Marine who was with 1/1 Weapons Company at Camp Pendleton, CA.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Adam Driver before the final performance of SLIPPING, a new play by Daniel Talbott at the Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre in New York City. August 15, 2009



