Photo Flashback: Gary Sandy After PIRATES OF PENZANCE in 1981

Today, we're bringing you back to 1981 with this flashback photo from our archives of Gary Sandy, following a performance of Pirates of Penzance!

Sandy is an American actor who is best remembered as program director Andy Travis in the television sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati. In 1982, he replaced Kevin Kline as The Pirate King on Broadway in The Pirates of Penzance. In 1986, he replaced Tony Roberts as Mortimer Brewster in the fiftieth anniversary production of Arsenic and Old Lace opposite Jean Stapleton and Marion Ross, and continued the role in the North American tour. Beginning in 2001, he starred opposite Ann-Margret in a stage production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas which toured for two years.

He continues to perform in regional theater and has performed such roles as Elliot Garfield in The Goodbye Girl and Mike Hammer.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Gary Sandy after a performance in "The Pirates Of Penzance" at the Minskoff Theatre on September 1, 1981 in New York City.