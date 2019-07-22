Photo Flash: Yang Liping Contemporary Dance Presents The World Premiere of UNDER SIEGE

Jul. 22, 2019  

In this U.S. premiere from China's Yang Liping Contemporary Dance, the astonishing Under Siege portrays the climactic battle between the Chu and Han armies in 202 B.C., an epic struggle that changed the course of Chinese history.

Celebrated choreographer Yang Liping employs martial arts, contemporary and Chinese folk dance, gymnastics, and hip-hop to stage her version of the age-old story of love, war, passion, and betrayal that has been passed down through the generations.

Tim Yip (Oscar winner for his production design of the film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) creates an intensely beautiful visual landscape and costumes that complement Yang Liping's melding of ancient traditions with modern sensibilities.

Tickets can be purchased online at MostlyMozartFestival.org, by phone via CenterCharge at 212.721.6500, or by visiting the David Geffen Hall or Alice Tully Hall Box Offices.

Photo Credit: Ding Yi Jie

