Photo Flash: World Summit Of Nobel Peace Laureates Announces Sing For Hope As Official Cultural Partner
The Permanent Secretariat of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates has announced Sing for Hope as its official cultural partner for Summit activities.
The President of the Permanent Secretariat of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Ekaterina Zagladina, remarked, "I believe that the collaboration between the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates and Sing for Hope will bring mutual benefits to both organizations and will enrich the cultural program of the Summits in the coming years."
Sing for Hope Co-Founders Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora responded, "We are honored to partner with the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates to amplify our shared impact. We believe that the arts play a key role in local and global peace-building. Creativity is a universal language, one that speaks to our shared humanity, and integrated creative moments allow us to come together to clearly envision, and then actively create, a more peaceful world."
The Permanent Secretariat officially announced the partnership last week at the 17th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates. Internationally recognized as the most important annual event in the field of peacemaking, the Summit is produced in different locations across the globe, with this year's Summit in Merida, Mexico attended by a record 30 assembled Nobel Peace Laureates and Laureate Organizations. Also in attendance were high-profile leaders, including Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Yucatán Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, as well as organizations, academics, and youth delegates from around the globe.
Future World Summits will continue to feature dynamic Sing for Hope performances that illuminate the far-ranging work of the assembled Laureates and their nations, as well as specially curated culture panels, creative workshops, and a range of dynamic youth arts initiatives.
For more information, visit www.nobelpeacesummit.com and www.singforhope.org.
Sing for Hope Co-Founders Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora on the Nobel Peace Summit stage
Student delegates from around the world join Sing for Hope Director of Artist Engagement for Creativity: A Universal Language
Sing for Hope Co-Founders Camille Zamora and Monica Yunus with Mexican President Andr s Manuel L pez Obrador
Camille Zamora, Alejandro Legorreta, Miguel Boce, Ekaterina Zagladina, Rafa Marquez, Monica Yunus, Diego Luna
