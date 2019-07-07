Photo Flash: WWTNS? Fights Period Poverty With 'Go With The Flow' Gala

Jul. 7, 2019  

What Will the Neighbors Say? (www.wwtns.org) hosted a gala benefit on Wednesday July 3rd at 198 Allen Street to raise funds for PERIOD (www.period.org), an organization working to alleviate period poverty in the United States.

(L-R) Alley Horn, Constantine Koumoussis and James Clements | photo by Joe Pietropaolo (c) WWTNS

(L-R) Carly Reicho and James Clements | photo by Joe Pietropaolo (c) WWTNS

(L-R) Eric Shaum and Sam Hood Adrain | photo by Joe Pietropaolo (c) WWTNS

(L-R) Hannah Goldman and Mariah Bailey | photo by Joe Pietropaolo (c) WWTNS

(L-R) Hannah Goldman, Mariah Bailey, friend and CorAl Cohen | photo by Joe Pietropaolo (c) WWTNS

(L-R) Jack Scaletta, Sam Hood Adrain, Madeline Wall, Eliah Eason, James Clements and Ana Cristina Schuler | photo by Joe Pietropaolo (c) WWTNS

(L-R) James Clements and Fikile Mthwalo | photo by Joe Pietropaolo (c) WWTNS

(L-R) Jean-Luc McMurtry and Emily Keefe | photo by Joe Pietropaolo (c) WWTNS

(L-R) Jean-Luc McMurtry, James Clements and Emily Keefe | photo by Joe Pietropaolo (c) WWTNS

(L-R) Katherine Guanche and Sam Hood Adrain | photo by Joe Pietropaolo (c) WWTNS

(L-R) Lilia Rubin, James Clements, Mariah Bailey, Hannah Goldman and Thomas Skea | photo by Joe Pietropaolo (c) WWTNS

(L-R) Reagan Kirby, James Clements and Feyi Odebode | photo by Joe Pietropaolo (c) WWTNS

(L-R) Reagan Kirby, Natasha Turk, James Clements, Naina Sethi and Constantine Koumoussis | photo by Joe Pietropaolo (c) WWTNS

(L-R) Sam Hood Adrain, Ana Cristina Schuler and James Clements | photo by Joe Pietropaolo (c) WWTNS

(L-R) Sam Hood Adrain, Eliah Eason, Ana Cristina Schuler and James Clements | photo by Joe Pietropaolo (c) WWTNS

(L-R) Singer Joy, Sarah Bedrick and James Clements | photo by Joe Pietropaolo (c) WWTNS

(L-R) Thomas Skea and James Clements | photo by Joe Pietropaolo (c) WWTNS



