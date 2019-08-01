Sergio Trujillo, who recently won the 2019 TONY award for Best Choreography for Ain't Too Proud shared his journey to reaching his dreams with over 150 campers. Campers had the opportunity to hold this coveted theatre award while Sergio asked them to make a pledge with themselves to follow their dreams.

"Today was one of the most touching days of my life. This is the kind of impact we can and must continue to make. Every step of the journey has been worthwhile and our community is indeed unstoppable." shares Sergio Trujillo.

R.Evolución Latina (RL) is an organization that empowers the artistic community, and inspires growth within the Latino community through educational support programs, productions and partnerships. With the slogan "Dare to Go Beyond", the organization is modeled on what it calls "The Circle Effect", a platform that seeks to create a multilevel, multicultural, and multigenerational community where leaders are nurtured and supported, and they in turn make a difference and support others in their neighborhood.

RL's most celebrated programs include the Beyond Workshop Series, an adult educational scholarship for professional and emerging artists, and the D2GB School Arts Program, which brings teaching artists to New York City schools year-round. The program integrates theater, dance, and music into the classroom to enhance achievement in math, science, literacy, languages, problem-solving, and critical thinking, among other areas.

For information about all of R.Evolución Latina's educational, community, and international partnership programs, the public can visit www.REvolucionLatina.org





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You