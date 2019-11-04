Photo Flash: The Stars of THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE Walk the Turquoise Carpet!
The stars of "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" celebrated the upcoming live musical event on the turquoise carpet on Monday, Nov. 4, in Burbank, California.
"The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" will honor the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic through a never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. The production stars Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula, John Stamos as Chef Louis, Shaggy as Sebastian, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric and Amber Riley in a newly created role, The Emcee.
"The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" will air TUESDAY, NOV. 5 (8:00 - 10:00 p.m. EST), LIVE on ABC.
Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta
SHAGGY
