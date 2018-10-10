Photo Flash: The Heat is On Tour! First Look at MISS SAIGON

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg's legendary musical Miss Saigon is now on tour across North America. Get a first look below!

For announced tour dates and to see a video preview, please visit www.miss-saigon.com.

Red Concepción leads the tour as 'the Engineer' direct from the current U.K. Tour, Emily Bautista plays 'Kim' having also performed the role in the most recent Broadway production and Anthony Festa plays 'Chris.' Joining them are Stacie Bono as 'Ellen,' J. Daughtry as 'John,' Jinwoo Jung as 'Thuy' and Christine Bunuan as 'Gigi.' At certain performances, the role of 'Kim' will be played by Myra Molloy.

They are joined by Alexander Aguilar, Eric Badiqué, Brandon Block, Eymard Cabling, Joven Calloway, Rae Leigh Case, Kai An Chee, Matthew Dailey, Max Ehrlich, Julie Eicher, Keila Halili, Noah Gouldsmith, Adam Kaokept, Madoka Koguchi, Nancy Lam, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, Jonelle Margallo, Garrick Macatangay, Jackie Nguyen, Matthew Overberg, Emilio Ramos, Adam Roberts, Casey Lee Ross, Michael Russell, Paul Schwensen, Julius Sermonia, Emily Stillings, Tiffany Toh, Nicholas Walters, Michael Wordly and Anna-Lee Wright. The role of Tam is played by Jace Chen, Ryder Khatiwala, Fin Moulding, Melanie Ramirez and Sarah Ramirez.

MISS SAIGON tells the story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim, who is orphaned by war and forced to work in a bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For 3 years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son. This new production features stunning spectacle and a sensational cast of 42 performing the soaring score, including Broadway hits like "The Heat is On in Saigon," "The Movie in My Mind," "Last Night of the World" and "American Dream."

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

