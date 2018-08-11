Photo Flash: The Cast of CARMEN JONES Channels Rosie the Riveter and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week, the cast of Carmen Jones channels Rosie the Riveter. Check out this week's Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



Anastasia (Broadway): @maxizpad Hello young lovers whoever you are.

Willy Wonka (Regional): @jkmckay We like to play dress up! #SIP #willywonka #willywonkaLOT #lowerossingtontheatre

Willy Wonka (Regional): @jadarifkin #SIP pic of #willywonkathemusical featuring Grandma Georgina and Grandma Josephine. @jewatters

Carmen Jones (Off-Broadway): @lyricalsouljo â€œEverythingâ€™s Coming Up Rosieâ€? #SIP #CarmenJonesCast #BroadwayWorld @officialbroadwayworld #cscCarmenJones #NYC #RosieTheRiveter #PuttingInTheWork #TwoShowDay #CarmenJonesCsc

Beauty and the Beast (Regional): @toritatulli Our Beauty & the Beast #sip! Saturday intermission pic! One more show tonight @ 8 & tomorrow @ 3. See you there!







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You