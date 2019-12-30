Click Here for More Articles on OKLAHOMA!
Photo Flash: The Cast and Band of OKLAHOMA! Celebrated Their New Years Eve Early With a Festive Photo Shoot
The cast and band of the Tony Award winning musical revival of "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" at the Circle in the Square gathered for a fun shoot ending the year with a bang and started their New Year's Eve celebrating early by wishing all their friends and fans a wonderful , healthy and happy 2020!
See the photo below!
The Daniel Fish mounted reimagining of the Rodgers & Hammerstein American classic will end its run as scheduled on January 19th.
Photo Credit: Caroline Weber
