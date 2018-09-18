Photo Flash: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Tour Cast Explores Pittsburgh

The Cornley University Drama Society is hitting the road with the Olivier & Tony Award-winning production of Mischief Theatre's The Play That Goes Wrong, which has inexplicably become longest-running play on Broadway. The cast begins performances today in Pittsburgh, and took to the city to explore! Check out some photos below!

Taking the show on the road are Scott Cote as Dennis, Peyton Crim as Robert, Brandon J. Ellis as Trevor, Angela Grovey as Annie, Ned Noyes as Max, Jamie Ann Romero as Sandra, Evan Alexander Smith as Chris and Yaegel T. Welch as Jonathan. The cast also features Blair Baker, Jacqueline Jarrold, Sid Solomon and Michael Thatcher.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayerand Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrongis a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong opened at the Lyceum Theatre on April 2, 2017. The show, which was slated to close on Broadway in August of this year, will extend its run due to popular demand through January 6, 2019. By then, the Broadway production will have played 27 previews and 745 performances, making it the 2nd longest running show in the history of the Lyceum Theatre. The Play That Goes Wrong received a Tony Award for Best Set Design, Broadway.com's Audience Choice Award for Best Play, and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play.

Awarded the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, 2014 WhatsOnStage Best New Comedy and 2015 UK BroadwayWorld Best New Play Awards, The Play That Goes Wrong is now in its fourth year in the West End, is currently on a 30 week UK tour and playing on six continents. The producers have avoided Antarctica for fear of a frosty reception.

It is a remarkable rags-to-riches story for a play which started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance, and has gone on to play to an audience of over 2 million people around the world.

Mischief Theatre, the Olivier Award-winning theatre company led by Artistic Director Henry Lewisand Company Director Jonathan Sayer, was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief Theatre performs across the UK and internationally with improvised and original scripted work.

The Play That Goes Wrong national tour is directed by Matt DiCarlo. Original Broadway direction is by Mark Bell. Set design is by Nigel Hook, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnson and costume design by Roberto Surace.

For more information, visit www.BroadwayGoesWrong.com

Photos by Seth Culp-Ressler



Benedum Center marquee, Pittsburgh, PA

Grand View Avenue on Mt. Washington overlooking the city of Pittsburgh, Point State Park, three rivers: Ohio River, Allegheny River, and Monongahela River

Mister Rogersâ€™ Memorial Statue, North Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, PA

PNC Park, Home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, at Honus Wagner Statue, Pittsburgh, PA

PNC Park, Home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, at Willie Stargell Statue, Pittsburgh, PA

NC Park, Home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, at Roberto Clemente Statue, Pittsburgh, PA

