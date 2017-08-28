Photo Flash: THE HONEYMOONERS Company Meets the Press at Paper Mill

Paper Mill Playhouse, by special arrangement with Jeffrey Finn, presents the world-premiere production of the new musical comedy The Honeymooners, based on the CBS television series, with book by Dusty Kay and Bill Nuss, music by Stephen Weiner, and lyrics by Peter Mills. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the cast and creative team below!

America's favorite dreamers have a brand-new scheme. The Honeymooners is a world-premiere musical comedy inspired by the classic television series. Ralph Kramden and his buddy Ed Norton are back and still shooting for the moon. After shocking their wives by winning a high-profile jingle contest, they are catapulted out of Brooklyn and into the cutthroat world of Madison Avenue advertising, where they discover that their quest for the American Dream might cost them their friendship. Filled with big laughs and an infectious score, The Honeymooners will bang-zoom its way into your heart.

The principal cast will feature Tony Award winner Michael McGrath as Ralph Kramden, Michael Mastro as Ed Norton, Leslie Kritzer as Alice Kramden, andTony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy as Trixie Norton, with Lewis Cleale as Bryce Bennett, Lewis J. Stadlen as Old Man Faciamatta, and David Wohl as Allen Upshaw.

This world-premiere musical features direction from Tony Award-winner John Rando, choreography by Emmy Award-winner Joshua Bergasse with musical direction and vocal arrangements by Remy Kurs.

Performances begin Thursday, September 28, 2017, for a limited run through Sunday, October 29, 2017, at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive) in Millburn, NJ. Major support is provided by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

Photos courtesy Paper Mill Playhouse



The script



Michael McGrath



Leslie Kritzer



Michael McGrath and Leslie Kritzer



Michael Mastro



Laura Bell Bundy



Michael Mastro and Laura Bell Bundy



Michael McGrath, Leslie Kritzer, Laura Bell Bundy, Michael Mastro



Leslie Kritzer and Laura Bell Bundy



Michael McGrath and Michael Mastro



John Rando (director) and Joshua Bergasse (choreographer)



The Creators: Bill Nuss (book), Dusty Kay (book), Peter Mills (lyrics), Stephen Weiner (music)



John Rando (director) with set renderings by Beowulf Boritt



Set renderings by Beowulf Boritt



Jess Goldstein and his costume renderings



Ralph Kramden costume rendering by Jess Goldstein



Alice Kramden costume rendering by Jess Goldstein



Mark S. Hoebee (PMP Producing Artistic Director) and Jeffrey Finn (producer)



Michael McGrath, Leslie Kritzer, Jeffrey Finn, Laura Bell Bundy, Michael Mastro



Joshua Bergasse, Leslie Kritzer, Michael McGrath, Michael Mastro, Laura Bell Bundy, John Rando and Jeffrey Finn



The company of THE HONEYMOONERS at Paper Mill Playhouse