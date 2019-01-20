Photo Flash: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates 500 Performances on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on THE BAND'S VISIT

Today, January 20, 2019, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates 500 performances on Broadway! The company celebrated on stage at the Barrymore Theatre with a cake by Marissa Gonzales.

Check out the photos below!

The critically acclaimed "best reviewed new musical of the season" (The New York Times), THE BAND'S VISIT is also the 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical. The Band's Visit is tied in third place for the most Tony Awards for a single show, behind The Producers (12) and Hamilton (11), tied with Hello, Dolly! and Billy Elliot; and is one of only three other shows to receive the "Big Six" (Best Musical, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Direction, Best Book and Best Score), alongside Sweeney Todd, Hairspray and South Pacific. The Band's Visit and has also won "Best Musical" awards from the Drama League, New York Drama Critics' Circle, the Outer Critics Circle, the Lucille Lortel and the Obies.

THE BAND'S VISIT Original Broadway Cast Recording is nominated for the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

THE BAND'S VISIT opened at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) on Thursday, November 9, 2017, featuring music and lyrics by Tony and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony Award, NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony, Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner David Cromer.

The Broadway company of THE BAND'S VISIT includes Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk, Sasson Gabay, Tony Award winnerAri'el Stachel, Brandon Uranowitz, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Samir Shukry, Bill Army, Joseph Kamal, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Layan Elwazani, Pomme Koch, Ahmad Maksoud, Jodi McFadden, and James Rana. Musicians include Alexandra Eckhardt, Ossama Farouk, Philip Mayer, Sam Sadigursky, Jeff Theiss, Harvey Valdes and Garo Yellin.

THE BAND'S VISIT has won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score (David Yazbek), Best Book (Itamar Moses), Lead Actress (Katrina Lenk), Lead Actor (Tony Shalhoub), Featured Actor (Ari'el Stachel), Lighting Design (Tyler Micoleau), Sound Design (Kai Harada), Orchestrations (Jamshied Sharifi) and Director (David Cromer); the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical; two Lucille Lortel Awards, for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical (Katrina Lenk); two Outer Critics Circle Awards, for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and Outstanding Score (David Yazbek); two Obie Awards, for Musical Theater (David Yazbek & Itamar Moses), and Directing (David Cromer); three Drama Desk Awards, for Outstanding Director of a Musical (David Cromer), Outstanding Music (David Yazbek) and Outstanding Lyrics (David Yazbek); The Joe A. Callaway Award for outstanding direction (David Cromer); The Dramatists Guild's 2017 Frederick Loewe Award for Dramatic Composition for David Yazbek's score; and Theatre World Award's Dorothy Louden Award for Theatre Excellence (Katrina Lenk). THE BAND'S VISIThas broken the all-time box office record at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre twice.

Photo Credit: Susan Stava



The company of The Band's Visit

500th Performance Cake

