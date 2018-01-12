Photo Flash: Something Finally Goes Right...Mostly. PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Celebrates Fan Appreciation Day

To celebrate The Play That Goes Wrong laughing into the New Year, the hit comedy saluted the audiences who have made them the longest running play on Broadway with a special "Fan Appreciation Night" yesterday, January 11. In an official statement regarding the evening, the company said: "The Play That Goes Wrong sincerely apologizes for this misunderstanding. We love our fans (and our fans)."

All ticket holders were treated to in-theater activities, photo opportunities and special surprises throughout the evening.

The Broadway cast of The Play That Goes Wrong stars Ashley Bryant (Emotional Creature) as "Annie," Clifton Duncan (City Center Encores! Assassins) as "Robert," Mark Evans (Paper Mill Playhouse's Mary Poppins) as "Chris," Jonathan Fielding (Noises Off) as "Jonathan," Alex Mandell (Hand to God) as Max, Amelia McClain (Noises Off) as "Sandra," Harrison Unger (Broadway debut) as "Dennis" and Akron Watson (The Color Purple) as "Trevor." The company also features Preston Truman Boyd (Sunset Boulevard), Ned Noyes (You Can't Take It With You), Ashley Reyes (Broadway debut) and Katie Sexton (Broadway debut).

The Play That Goes Wrong began performances on Broadway March 9, officially opened April 2, 2017 and just announced a new block of tickets on sale through July 1 at The Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45 Street).

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

