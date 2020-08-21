Photo Flash: See the First Photos of Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, and More in THE BOYS IN THE BAND Movie
The movie is set for a September 30 release on Netflix.
Netflix has released the first look at the upcoming BOYS IN THE BAND adaptation. The 1968 play by Mart Crowley was revived on Broadway in 2018 for the 50th anniversary.
See the new photos below!
BOYS IN THE BAND is directed by Joe Mantello starring Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, Tuc Watkins.
More than fifty years after Mart Crowley's play became an unexpected smash hit for putting gay men's lives center stage with honesty and humor, THE BOYS IN THE BAND returns to the screen in a new adaptation that reunites acclaimed director Joe Mantello with the all-star cast of the Tony-winning, 2018 Broadway production. In 1968 New York City - when being gay was still considered to be best kept behind closed doors - a group of friends gather for a raucous birthday party hosted by Michael (Jim Parsons), a screenwriter who spends and drinks too much, in honor of the sharp-dressed and sharp-tongued Harold (Zachary Quinto). Other partygoers include Donald (Matt Bomer), Michael's former flame, now mired in self-analysis; Larry (Andrew Rannells), a randy commercial artist living with Hank (Tuc Watkins), a school teacher who has just left his wife; Bernard (Michael Benjamin Washington), a librarian tiptoeing around fraught codes of friendship alongside Emory (Robin de Jesús), a decorator who never holds back; and a guileless hustler (Charlie Carver), hired to be Harold's gift for the night. What begins as an evening of drinks and laughs gets upended when Alan (Brian Hutchison), Michael's straight-laced college roommate, shows up unexpectedly and each man is challenged to confront long-buried truths that threaten the foundation of the group's tight bond.
BOYS IN THE BAND hits Netflix September 30.
THE BOYS IN THE BAND (2020) Robin de Jesus, Michael Benjamin Washington, Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Carver, Tuc Watkins, Andrew Rannells, Brian Hutchison Front: Joe Mantello, Mart Crowley Cr. Brian Bowen Smith/NETFLIX
THE BOYS IN THE BAND (2020) Jim Parsons as Michael, Brian Hutchison as Alan and Tuc Watkins as Hank. Cr. Scott Everett White/NETFLIX
THE BOYS IN THE BAND (2020) Zachary Quinto as Harold, Charlie Carver as Cowboy and Robin de Jesus as Emory. Cr. Scott Everett White/NETFLIX
THE BOYS IN THE BAND (2020) Jim Parsons as Michael, Robin de Jesus as Emory, Michael Benjamin Washington as Bernard and Andrew Rannells as Larry. Cr. Scott Everett White/NETFLIX
THE BOYS IN THE BAND (2020) Jim Parsons as Michael and Matt Bomer as Donald. Cr. Scott Everett White/NETFLIX
