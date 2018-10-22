Photo Flash: See What the Candy Man Can Do in CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

The tour opened last month in Buffalo, NY to rave reviews and set a new record as the highest grossing and attended tour launch in Shea's history. Just finishing its third week in Chicago, the tour continues to delight audiences. Get a look at the tour below!


As previously announced, the cast includes Noah Weisberg as Willy Wonka, with Henry Boshart (age 10), Collin Jeffery (age 11) and Rueby Wood (age 11), alternating in the title role of Charlie Bucket. They are joined by James Young as Grandpa Joe, Amanda Rose as Mrs. Bucket, Jessica Cohen as Veruca Salt, Madeleine Doherty as Mrs. Teavee, Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop, Nathaniel Hackmann as Mr. Salt, Daniel Quadrino as Mike Teavee, David Samuel as Mr. Beauregarde, Brynn Williams as Violet Beauregarde, Matt Wood as Augustus Gloop. Rounding out the cast are Sarah Bowden, Elijah Dillehay, Alex Dreschke, Jess Fry, David R. Gordon, Chavon Hampton, Sabrina Harper, Benjamin Howes, Karen Hyland, Lily Kaufmann, David Paul Kidder, Jennifer Jill Malenke, Joe Moeller, Tanisha Moore, Claire Neumann, Caylie Rose Newcom, Joel Newsome, Kevin Nietzel, Kristin Piro, Clyde Voce, Armando Yearwood Jr., and Borris Anthony York.

For a complete list of tour dates and additional cast information, please visit: www.charlieonbroadway.com

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Henry Boshart as Charlie Bucket and Noah Weisberg as Willy Wonka

Noah Weisberg as Willy Wonka

Henry Boshart as Charlie Bucket

Collin Jeffery as Charlie Bucket

Rueby Wood as Charlie Bucket

Amanda Rose as Mrs. Bucket, James Young as Grandpa Joe, Rueby Wood as Charlie

Henry Boshart as Charlie Bucket and Noah Weisberg as Willy Wonka

Noah Weisberg as Willy Wonka

Daniel Quadrino as Mike Teavee

Noah Weisberg as Willy Wonka

Matt Wood as Augustus Gloop, Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop

Brynn Williams as Violet Beauregarde, David Samuel as Mr. Beauregarde

