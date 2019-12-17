Photo Flash: See Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, & More at the Premiere of CATS!
Last night, the stars of the highly-anticipated film CATS came out to celebrate the film's premiere in New York City! Taylor Swift, James Corden, Idris Elba, and Jennifer Hudson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Beanie Feldstein were among the many stars who attended the premiere. Cats is in theaters nationwide this Friday, December 20!
See the photos below!
Oscar®-winning director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event.
Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.
Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony- winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.
Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur & Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Universal Pictures
The cast of 'Cats'
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Rebel Wilson and Andrew Lloyd Webber
Jennifer Hudson and Idris Elba
Jennifer Hudson, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, and Jason Derulo
Jennifer Hudson, Francesca Hayward, and Idris Elba
Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson
Taylor Swift, Donna Langley, and Jennifer Hudson
James Corden, Tom Hooper, Mette Towley, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson and Jason Derulo
James Corden, Tom Hooper, Taylor Swift, Francesca Hayward, and Idris Elba
