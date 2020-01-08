Photo Flash: See Photos of Skylar Astin and More at The Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles

The Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles has had a busy last few days with scores of alumni and special guests participating in their recent shows!

See photos below!

On Friday, Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) joined The Groundlings Theatre "Cookin' with GAS" improv show in Los Angeles where he performed alongside Groundlings members, teachers and alumni - Andrew Leeds (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Barry) Tim Bagley (Will & Grace), Navaris Darson (Eastsiders), Maggie Baird (Groundlings alumni/teacher & Billie Eilish & Finneas' mother), Greg Worswick (Fresh Off The Boat), Samantha DeSurra (newest member of The Groundlings Main Company), Stephanie Courtney (Progressive Insurance's Flo) and show director Deanna Oliver.

On Monday at The Groundlings Theatre, "Beverly Winwood Presents: The Actors Showcase" featured an all-star cast of Groundlings theatre and school alumni, including Carrie Aizley, Tim Bagley, Jordan Black, Patrick Bristow, Stephanie Courtney, Steven Cragg, Nat Faxon, Cheryl Hines, Michael Hitchcock, David Jahn, Phil LaMarr, Michael Loprete, Karen Maruyama, Jim Rash, Mitch Silpa, Mary Jo Smith, Mindy Sterling, Christen Sussin and Susan Yeagley. The sold out performance had a slew of entertainment industry members in the audience, including actors Sean Hayes, Ricki Lake, Kevin Nealon, as well as studio representatives from HBO, Netflix and Showtime.

Photo Credit: The Groundlings Theatre.





