Photo Flash: See Betty Buckley As Gran'ma in Season 3 of AMC's PREACHER

AMC's outrageous drama "Preacher" returns for 10 episodes on Sunday, June 24 at 10:00 PM ET/PT. Broadway legend Betty Buckley joins the sinister cast as Gran'ma along with including Jesse, Cassidy, Tulip, Gran'ma, Allfather, God Dog, and many more.

"Preacher," is a dramatic thrill ride that follows West Texas PREACHER Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Academy Award(R) nominee Ruth Negga) and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God and are thrust into a twisted battle spanning Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between.



"Preacher" stars Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun, Ian Colletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, Malcolm Barrett and new series regulars Betty Buckley ("Supergirl," "Split") and Colin Cunningham ("Blood Drive," "Falling Skies"). Jeremy Childs ("The Last Castle," "Nashville"), Liz McGeever ("Star, Nashville"), Jonny Coyne ("Turn," "Alcatraz"), Adam Croasdell ("Reign") and Prema Cruz ("Mozart in the Jungle") are recurring guest stars.

See first-look photos of Betty Buckley in PREACHER below!

Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC/Sony Pictures

