Photo Flash: See Adam Kantor, Matt Dallal and More in Roundabout's DARLING GRENADINE Opening Tonight
Roundabout Theatre Company's Darling Grenadine opens tonight at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre!
Check out photos below!
The new musical features book, music & lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik, and is directed & choreographed by Michael Berresse. The Darling Grenadine cast includes Matt Dallal as "Man," Jay Armstrong Johnson as "Paul," Adam Kantor as "Harry," Aury Krebs as "Woman," Mike Nappi as "The Street Musician," and Emily Walton as "Louise."
When charismatic songwriter Harry falls for clever chorus girl Louise, all of Manhattan glitters with the blush of new love. But what happens when the sparkling fantasy begins to dissolve? Bubbling over with charm, wit, and whimsy, Darling Grenadine navigates the tension between romance and reality, light and dark, bitter and sweet. Featuring a vibrantly eclectic score and stirring book and lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Matt Dallal, Adam Kantor and Aury Krebs
The cast
