Photo Flash: Phylicia Rashad, Tarell Alvin McCraney and More Celebrate HEAD OF PASSES Opening at the Taper
Academy Award winner and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Head of Passes" opened yesterday, September 24th, at the Mark Taper Forum. Directed by Tina Landau, the poetic and powerful new play, which is part of Center Theatre Group's 50th anniversary season at the Taper, continues through October 22, 2017. BroadwayWorld has photos from the opening festivities below!
The cast of "Head of Passes" includes, in alphabetical order, Alana Arenas, Francois Battiste, Kyle Beltran, J. Bernard Calloway, James Carpenter, John Earl Jelks, Phylicia Rashad and Jacqueline Williams.
Family and friends are gathering to celebrate Shelah's (portrayed by Rashad) birthday under the leaky roof of her home at the mouth of the Mississippi River. But an unwanted birthday party and unrelenting rains are only the first challenges in this contemporary parable inspired by the Book of Job in which unexpected events turn the reunion into the ultimate test of faith and love. As her world seems to collapse around her, Shelah must fight to survive the rising flood of life's greatest challenges in this poetic and piercing new play.
Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging
Playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney and cast members Phylicia Rashad, Kyle Beltran and Alana Arenas
Actor Debbie Allen, cast member Phylicia Rashad and actor Vivian Nixon
Playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney and cast members Phylicia Rashad and Kyle Beltran
Actor Debbie Allen, cast member Phylicia Rashad, actor Vivian Nixon and cast member Kyle Beltran
Playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney and cast member Phylicia Rashad
Playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney and cast member Phylicia Rashad
Actor Debbie Allen gets an autograph from playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney
Actor Debbie Allen, producer Shonda Rhimes and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney
Actor Kate Burton, producer Shonda Rhimes and actor Debbie Allen
Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, cast member Phylicia Rashad and actor Kate Burton
Cast members Francois Battiste, Alana Arenas and J. Bernard Calloway
Cast members Francois Battiste and J. Bernard Calloway
Cast member Kyle Beltran and actor Debbie Allen
Cast members J. Bernard Calloway, Kyle Beltran, Alana Arenas, playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, cast members John Earl Jelks and Francois Battiste
Cast members J. Bernard Calloway, Kyle Beltran, Alana Arenas, playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney and cast members John Earl Jelks and Francois Battiste
Cast members Francois Battiste, Alana Arenas and Kyle Beltran
Cast members John Earl Jelks and Jacqueline Williams
Cast members Jacqueline Williams and J. Bernard Calloway
Cast members J. Bernard Calloway, Kyle Beltran and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney
Cast members J. Bernard Calloway, Kyle Beltran and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney
Cast members Alana Arenas and Kyle Beltran
Cast members Francois Battiste and Kyle Beltran
Cast members Francois Battiste and Kyle Beltran
Cast member James Carpenter and actor Matt Henerson
Cast member Kyle Beltran and actor Glenn Davis
Cast members John Earl Jelks and Kyle Beltran
Cast members J. Bernard Calloway, Kyle Beltran, John Earl Jelks and Francois Battiste
Cast members J. Bernard Calloway, Kyle Beltran, playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney and cast members John Earl Jelks and Francois Battiste
Cast members J. Bernard Calloway and Kyle Beltran
Playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney and Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie
Playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney and Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie
Cast member Alana Arenas and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney
Cast member Alana Arenas and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney
Actor Jeff Perry, casting director Linda Lowy, CTG Artistic Director Michael Ritchie and actor Suzanne Cryer
Actor Debbie Allen
Actor Debbie Allen
Producer Shonda Rhimes
Producer Shonda Rhimes
Drew McCoy, CTG Artistic Director Michael Ritchie and actors Amy Aquino and Suzanne Cryer
Actor Trace Lysette
Actor Trace Lysette
Actor Trace Lysette
Actor Amy Aquino, Drew McCoy and actor Kate Burton
Actor Trevante Rhodes
Actor Trevante Rhodes
Actor Jessica Oyelowo
Actor Jessica Oyelowo
Actor Glynn Turman
Actor Glynn Turman
Actor Zoe Perry
Actor Zoe Perry
Playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney and actor Jeff Perry
Actor Mia Barron and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney
Actor Mia Barron and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney
Actor Mia Barron and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney
Actors Mia Barron, Glenn Davis and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney
Actor Glenn Davis and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney
Actor Joe Pacheco
Actor Joe Pacheco
Composer Harold Wheeler and actor Hattie Winston
Composer Harold Wheeler and actor Hattie Winston