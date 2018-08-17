Photo Flash: PRETTY WOMAN Cast Member Matthew Stocke Wins the Legacy Robe!

Last night, the gang over at Pretty Woman celebrated their opening night. As per Broadway tradition, representatives from Actors Equity were on hand to award the Legacy Robe to the ensemble member with the most Broadway credits.

The Legacy Robe winner for Pretty Woman was ensemble member and understudy, Matthew Stocke. Stocke's additional Broadway credits include: Sting's The Last Ship, Rock of Ages, The Wedding Singer, The Boy From Oz with Hugh Jackman, The Full Monty and TITANIC.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, with original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, opens tonight, Thursday, August 16, 2018, at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre.

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self- discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."







