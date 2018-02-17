Photo Flash: Ozians Cozy Up and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week, we get a glimpse at what some regional productions do during their intermissions! Check out this week's Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @jkmckay Absolutely LOVED having this munchkin (and Wizard of Oz super fan) Hannah, in the audience today! #wizardofoz #glinda #munchkin #dorothy #undetstudy #maizie #toto #totothetoypoodle #SIP

Million Dollar Quartet (Regional): @alyssabirrer First Two Dow Shay feelings! #SIP #MDQOCT #MillionDollarQuartet #OregonCabaret #OnlyLadyInTheShow #dressingroomselfie

The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @dalton_bolton When itâ€™s OZâ€™s last weekend and understudy Dorothy goes on! Never a dull moment in OZ #understudylife #thewizardofoz #lowerossingtontheatre #thelot #saturdayintermissionpic #sip

The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @jkmckay Just a couple of witches and an understudy sandwich ðŸ¥ª on our last #SIP of #wizardofozLOT #wizardofoz #Glinda #dorothy #understudy #wickedwitch #areyouagoodwitchorasandwich

Kiss Me Kate (Regional): @savannah.maxwell Itâ€™s our first TWODOSHAY!!! Loving every moment with these beautiful people. #SIP #twoshowday #twodoshay - costume designer: Robin Fisher

Oklahoma! (Regional): @jillianjuliet #SIP with Laurey and Ado Annie in Oklahoma!!! Having a blast





