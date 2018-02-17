SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS
Click Here for More Articles on SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS

Photo Flash: Ozians Cozy Up and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Feb. 17, 2018  

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week, we get a glimpse at what some regional productions do during their intermissions! Check out this week's Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!

Photo Flash: Ozians Cozy Up and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @jkmckay Absolutely LOVED having this munchkin (and Wizard of Oz super fan) Hannah, in the audience today! #wizardofoz #glinda #munchkin #dorothy #undetstudy #maizie #toto #totothetoypoodle #SIP

Photo Flash: Ozians Cozy Up and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Million Dollar Quartet (Regional): @alyssabirrer First Two Dow Shay feelings! #SIP #MDQOCT #MillionDollarQuartet #OregonCabaret #OnlyLadyInTheShow #dressingroomselfie

Photo Flash: Ozians Cozy Up and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @dalton_bolton When itâ€™s OZâ€™s last weekend and understudy Dorothy goes on! Never a dull moment in OZ #understudylife #thewizardofoz #lowerossingtontheatre #thelot #saturdayintermissionpic #sip

Photo Flash: Ozians Cozy Up and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @jkmckay Just a couple of witches and an understudy sandwich ðŸ¥ª on our last #SIP of #wizardofozLOT #wizardofoz #Glinda #dorothy #understudy #wickedwitch #areyouagoodwitchorasandwich

Photo Flash: Ozians Cozy Up and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Kiss Me Kate (Regional): @savannah.maxwell Itâ€™s our first TWODOSHAY!!! Loving every moment with these beautiful people. #SIP #twoshowday #twodoshay - costume designer: Robin Fisher

Photo Flash: Ozians Cozy Up and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Oklahoma! (Regional): @jillianjuliet #SIP with Laurey and Ado Annie in Oklahoma!!! Having a blast


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking: Jeff Daniels, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Gideon Glick & More Will Star in Aaron Sorkin's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on Broadway!
  • Updated: Samuel J. Friedman Will Join Marquis Theatre in Dimming the Lights in Honor of Jan Maxwell
  • Order Up! Katharine McPhee to Take A Shift in WAITRESS on Broadway
  • Photo Flash: Checkmate! Raul Esparza, Ramin Karimloo, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Karen Olivo Bring the Anthems of CHESS to Life at the Kennedy Center
  • Breaking: Brandon Uranowitz, James Synder & More Will Lead Encores! GRAND HOTEL!
  • MCC Terminates Neil LaBute's Tenure as Playwright is Residence; Cancels REASONS TO BE PRETTY HAPPY