Photo Flash: Original Mike Teavee Gets a Golden Ticket to Broadway's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Look who got his golden ticket again! This weekend, Paris Themmen, the original Mike Teavee from the classic 1971 Warner Bros. film, visited the hit Broadway musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

After the show, Themmen headed backstage to meet the company and snapped some fun photos. Check out the photos below!

The new Broadway musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factoryofficially opened Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street). With direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features music byGrammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum theatre David Greig, choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

