Photo Flash: NYCCHP Treats 800 Homeless Children to KING KONG

On December 4, The New York City Children's Holiday Party brought nearly 800 children from 38 different homeless shelters to experience the epic musical King Kong. After the performance, each child received gifts and a backpack with educational supplies and departed the show with a merry send-off from Santa Claus.

Celebrating its 16th anniversary this year, NYCCHP is dedicated to bringing the joys of the holidays to children living in New York City's shelters. NYCCHP is an all-volunteer non-profit organization, founded in early 2003. In previous years, NYCCHP has brought kids to Broadway shows such as Disney's The Lion King, Disney's Mary Poppins, Bring It On, Spiderman-Turn Off the Dark, Aladdin, Wicked and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, as well as other cultural arts events.

The new musical King Kong is now playing at the Broadway Theatre. The cast is led by Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale) as Ann Darrow, Eric William Morris (Mamma Mia!) as Carl Denham, and Erik Lochtefeld (Misery, Metamorphoses) as Lumpy. Written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with a score by Marius de Vries (La La Land and Moulin Rouge!) and songs by Eddie Perfect (Beetlejuice), King Kong is directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie (Strictly Ballroom The Musical). King Kong comes alive through an innovative mix of robotics, puppetry and stagecraft. KingKongBroadway.com

Photo Credit: Daniel Parker

