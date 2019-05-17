Photo Flash: Menzel, Hilty, and More Honor Stephen Schwartz at Wallis Spring

Last night, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts hosted An Evening of Wicked Fun Honoring Stephen Schwartz, a Spring Celebration fundraising event presented by the legendary House of Harry Winston, highlighting the work of the award-winning composer/lyricist of classic musicals including Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, Enchanted and more.

The evening featured performances from beloved artists including Idina Menzel, Megan Hilty, Andrea Martin, Liz Callaway, Angel Blue, Isaiah Johnson, Jordan Fisher, the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, and many others!

Proceeds from the night will support the artistic, education, and outreach programs of The Wallis, which serve more than 70,000 audience members annually, including thousands of underserved students from throughout the greater Los Angeles area with limited access to the arts.

The evening was filled with memorable moments and performances of some of Schwartz's most beloved tunes including "Defying Gravity," "Meadowlark," "When You Believe," "Where is the Warmth," and "No Time At All." In a poignant moment, Honorary Co-Chair Wallis Annenberg presented Schwartz with a $100,000 donation to the ASCAP Foundation, of which he serves as the Artistic Director. Schwartz offered the audience a rare treat when he closed the evening with a performance of "Can You Imagine," a brand new song that will be heard in an upcoming film that he's working on.

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts





