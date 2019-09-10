Photo Flash: Meet the Company of THE ROSE TATTOO, Starring Marisa Tomei

Meet the company of The Rose Tattoo, coming soon to Broadway! Check out all new photos of the cast, led by Marisa Tomei, below!

The cast also features Cassie Beck as "Miss Yorke," Alexander Bello as "Salvatore," Tina Benko as "Estelle Hoehengarten," Susan Cella as "Giuseppina," Emun Elliott as "Alvaro Mangiacavallo," Paige Gilbert as "Bessie," Greg Hildreth as "The Salesman," Isabella Iannelli as "Vivi," Jacob Michael Laval as "Bruno," Antoinette Lavecchia as "Peppina," Kecia Lewis as "Assunta," Ellyn Marie Marsh as "Violetta," Portia as "Flora," Ella Rubin as "Rosa," Jennifer Sánchez as "Mariella," Constance Shulman as "The Strega," and Burke Swanson as "Jack."

The Rose Tattoo will begin preview performances on September 19, 2019, and open officially on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. This is a limited engagement through December 8, 2019 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

The Rose Tattoo directed by Trip Cullman, with Marisa Tomei, premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director, in June 2016.

Photo Credit: Daniel Rader





