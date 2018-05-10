Photo Flash: McCarter Theatre Center Completes the 2017-2018 Theater Series with TURNING OFF THE MORNING NEWS

McCarter Theatre Center completes the 2017-2018 Theater Series with Christopher Durang 's Turning Off the Morning News. His third world premiere commission for McCarter, Durang's follow-up to Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (2013 Tony Award for Best Play), is a decidedly dark and daring comedy taking hilarious aim at today's absurd and dangerous world. Directed by McCarter's Artistic Director and Resident Playwright Emily Mann , the play runs May 4 - June 3 in the Berlind Theatre.

Turning Off the Morning News introduces Durang's newest group of eccentric characters. Happily living a "normal" suburban life, things are good for Cliff and Salena. Their neighbors across the street, however, are peculiar at best - and at worst, stark-raving mad

About working with Mr. Durang, director Emily Mann said, "Chris is an absolutely unique voice in the American theatre. He is able to take on disturbing questions and issues that in another writer's hands would take the form of tragedy and spin it into comedy. This is his own particular alchemy, his singular sense of humor and extraordinary craft as a playwright and a theater maker. I am honored that McCarter is an artistic home for Chris, and it is an exciting event to bring his newest play to life here."

Mann added, "At its heart, Turning Off the Morning News explores the absurdity of our modern world. A fierce exposure of the ways that our personal and societal anxieties can bring out the worst in us, it also gently reveals the antidote-reaching out beyond ourselves to find connection with others."

Turning Off the Morning News runs May 4 - June 3 in the Berlind Theatre. Single tickets range from $25 - $97.50 and are on sale now online at mccarter.org , by phone at (609) 258-2787, or in person at the McCarter Theatre Center Ticket Office, located at 91 University Place in Princeton.

