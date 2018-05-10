Photo Flash: McCarter Theatre Center Completes the 2017-2018 Theater Series with TURNING OFF THE MORNING NEWS
Photos by Matt Pilsner
Emily Mann and Christopher Durang
The Cast of Turning Off the Morning News
Emily Mann, Christopher Durang, and The Company of Turning Off the Morning News
Emily Mann, Christopher Durang, and the Cast of Turning Off the Morning News
John Pankow, Nicholas Podany, and Kristine Nelise
Christopher Durang, Anna Morton, Kristine Nielsen
Kristine Nielsen and Nicholas Podany
Nicholas Podany and Kristine Nielsen
Kristine Nielsen and Nicholas Podany
Kristine Nielsen and Nicholas Podany
Nicholas Podany
Turning Off The Morning News McC 5-18 057 Turning Off The Morning News, by Christopher Durang, directed by Emily Mann at McCarter Theatre 5/3/18 Costume Design: Jennifer Von Mayrhauser Lighting Design: Jeff Croiter Scenic Design: Beowulf Borrit Photo Credit: T Charles Erickson Â© T Charles Erickson Photography tcepix@comcast.net
John Pankow, Kristine Nielsen, Rachel Nicks, Robert Sella
The Company of TURNING OFF THE MORNING NEWS
Nicholas Podany, Robert Sella. Kristine Nielsen, Jenn Harris, Rachel Nicks
Kristine Nielsen, Rachel Nicks, Robert Sella, Nicholas Podany, Jenn Harris
Rachel Nicks, Robert Sella, Nicholas Podan
The Cast and Design Team of TURNING OFF THE MORNING NEWS
Christopher Durang, Emily Mann, and Cast