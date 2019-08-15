SCOTLAND, PA
Photo Flash: Lonny Price And The Cast of SCOTLAND, PA Prep For Their World Premiere

Aug. 15, 2019  

The cast and crew of Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere of the new musical Scotland, PA are in rehearsals now! See the cast below as they prepare to hit the stage!

Scotland, PA features a book by Michael Mitnick, music & lyrics by Adam Gwon, directed by Lonny Priceand choreographed by Josh Rhodes.

The cast includes Jeb Brown as "Duncan," Jay Armstrong Johnson as "Banko," Taylor Iman Jones as "Pat," Lacretta as "Mrs. Lenox," Megan Lawrence as "McDuff," Ryan McCartan as "Mac," Will Meyers as "Malcolm," Wonu Ogunfowora as "Stacey," David Rossmer as "Doug," Alysha Umphressas "Jessie" and Kaleb Wells as "Hector."

Scotland, PA begins preview performances on Saturday, September 14 at 7:30PM and opens officially on Wednesday, October 23. This will be a limited engagement at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).

In Scotland, PA, revenge is a dish best served with fries. This deliciously dark new musical comedy, based on the cult film (and the bard's Macbeth), springs to life in a sleepy Pennsylvania town (population 1,203-and dropping), where a burger-joint manager (Ryan McCartan) and his wife (Taylor Iman Jones) cook up a plan to super-size their lives. As their ambitions grow and the bodies fall, the couple finds out just how far they'll go for a taste of the oh-so-tempting American dream.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniels

Taylor Imani Jones

Adam Gwon

Kate B. Wells, Ryan McCartan, Alysha Umphress, Wonu Ogunfowora

Vadim Feichtner and Lacretta

Taylor Imani Jones, Ryan McCartan

Taylor Imani Jones, Ryan McCartan, Lonny Price



